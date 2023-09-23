Double shooting inside Nicetown takeout restaurant kills 1 man, critically injures another: officials

article

A double shooting inside a takeout restaurant kills one man and critically injures a second in Nicetown.

The shooting happened late Friday night, about 11:30, at a takeout restaurant on the 4100 block of Germantown Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section, officials said.

The shooter stepped inside and proceeded to shoot a 41-year-old man several times, turning to shoot a 30-year-old man three times.

Both men were rushed to Temple University Hospital by police.

The 41-year-old man died at the hospital, while the 30-year-old man was placed in critical condition.

Police have not found a weapon and are searching for a suspect. An active investigation is underway.

