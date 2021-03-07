Double shooting leaves 2 hospitalized in Kensington

article

Two people are hospitalized and recovering after an overnight shooting in Kensington.

The shooting happened at approximately 12 a.m. on the 1800 block of E. Wensley Street.

A 24-year-old Black man was shot twice, once in the back and once in the left hand. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle and placed in critical condition.

A 27-year-old Black woman was shot twice in the right thigh. She was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics.

No arrests have been made nor has any weapon been recovered.

