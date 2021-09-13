Double shooting leaves 2 teens injured, one critically, in North Philadelphia

article

A 15-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot in the head four times, while another teen was shot and is recovering, in North Philadelphia.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 1100 block of West Lehigh Avenue Monday, just after 7 p.m.

A 15-year-old male was shot four times in the head and twice in the leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition.

A second 15-year-old male was also shot. He was taken by police to Temple and placed in stable condition.

Officials did not provide further details on the incident. An investigation is underway.

