Double shooting leaves man, 47, critically injured, Philadelphia police say

A scary situation in North Philadelphia Friday night as gunfire exploded, leaving one man with critical injuries as another man was hospitalized.

The violence broke out on the 1700 block of North 24th Street, around 10:15 Friday night, officials said.

Police rushed one of the men to Temple University Hospital after he was found suffering a gunshot wound. That man is listed as stable.

A 47-year-old man was taken to Temple in a private vehicle. He is in critical condition.

Police have launched a full investigation and are seeking weapons, a suspect and a motive.

