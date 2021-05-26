Dover man charged with 4th DUI after leading police on chase through neighborhood

article

A Delaware man is facing his fourth DUI charge on top of a number of traffic violations after state troopers said he took off during a traffic stop and ran inside a home in Dover early Tuesday morning.

Authorities were called to Harvest Grove Trail around 4 a.m. after someone complained about an idle car blasting loud music. Troopers found Hilary Haynes behind the wheel of a white Chevrolet sedan and noticed the smell of alcohol, according to police.

Troopers say Haynes refused to exit his vehicle and fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. Haynes committed several traffic violations as he lead troopers on a chase through the development, according to a release from Delaware State Police.

He eventually stopped his car in front of a home on Harvest Grove Trail and ran inside. Troopers pursued Haynes into the residence and took him into custody.

Haynes has been charged with several crimes including DUI, resisting arrest and aggravated assault. He is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $9,450.00 cash bond.

