Drake stopping in Philadelphia for new 'It's All A Blur' tour with 21 Savage

article

Drake is back on tour after five years, and now fans can finally see him live in Philadelphia this summer.

The Grammy-award-winning rapper and 21 Savage will take the stage at the Wells Fargo Center on July 31.

MORE HEADLINES:

The Philadelphia show is part of the 29-date "It's All A Blur" arena tour, which is described as a "a celebration of the last decade."

Tickets will go on sale for general admission on March 17, and pre-sale on March 15 for Cash App cardholders.

For more information, click here.