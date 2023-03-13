Drake stopping in Philadelphia for new 'It's All A Blur' tour with 21 Savage
PHILADELPHIA - Drake is back on tour after five years, and now fans can finally see him live in Philadelphia this summer.
The Grammy-award-winning rapper and 21 Savage will take the stage at the Wells Fargo Center on July 31.
The Philadelphia show is part of the 29-date "It's All A Blur" arena tour, which is described as a "a celebration of the last decade."
Tickets will go on sale for general admission on March 17, and pre-sale on March 15 for Cash App cardholders.
