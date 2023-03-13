Expand / Collapse search

Drake stopping in Philadelphia for new 'It's All A Blur' tour with 21 Savage

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

PHILADELPHIA - Drake is back on tour after five years, and now fans can finally see him live in Philadelphia this summer.

The Grammy-award-winning rapper and 21 Savage will take the stage at the Wells Fargo Center on July 31.

The Philadelphia show is part of the 29-date "It's All A Blur" arena tour, which is described as a "a celebration of the last decade."

Tickets will go on sale for general admission on March 17, and pre-sale on March 15 for Cash App cardholders.

