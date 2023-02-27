'Dangerous criminal': Driver accused of robbing motorist at gunpoint in Upper Moreland arrested, police say

Police have arrested a suspect touted as a "dangerous criminal" after a crash escalated into an armed robbery on Monday morning.

The incident began when a man driving erratically on York Road abruptly cut in front of another car, causing a minor crash in Upper Moreland, according to authorities.

Police say the man immediately got out of his car, pointed a gun at a female victim, demanded her cell phone, and fled on Davisville Road.

"[I'm] shocked, but I haven't heard anything like that around here before," a man told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson when she showed the pictures to him as he left a Wawa in the area Monday evening. He said the incident is concerning.

"Especially in the morning. Monday morning. Kind of crazy," he said.

Authorities described the suspected vehicle as a silver Honda Accord with a distinguishable dent on the rear passenger side, "ventvisor" on the front passenger side window and heavily tinted windows.

"I just tell everybody be careful and always be aware of your surroundings, especially when it's a female," said Tanisha Carroll as she looked at the pictures of the suspect and the car. "Some people don't have anything to lose and when you don't have anything to lose, you don't have respect for anybody else's life."

On Tuesday, police announced the driver involved was arrested without incident.

The Upper Moreland Police Department attributed the quick apprehension to a tip from a member of the community.

Authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the man or announced charges.