Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run of Philadelphia grandmother

The Brief An accused hit-and-run driver who police say fatally struck a 77-year-old grandmother in Philadelphia has been charged. Michael Harper allegedly struck 77-year-old Dorthea Cathell near the intersection of 54th Street and Lancaster Avenue. He turned himself in on Monday and faces several charges, including homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death.



A driver accused of fatally striking a 77-year-old grandmother in Philadelphia and fleeing the scene has been arrested.

What we know:

Michael Harper, 47, is accused of fatally striking 77-year-old Dorthea Cathell with his car last Friday night near the intersection of 54th Street and Lancaster Avenue.

It's alleged that Harper, who turned himself in on Monday, was driving a a black Infiniti with a Delaware paper tag when he struck Cathell and left the scene.

Investigators say after the deadly collision, Harper reversed down Lancaster Avenue and dropped a female passenger off at a nearby pizza shop.

He has been charged with homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death, and related charges.

What they're saying:

Dorthea's grandson, Semaj Suggs, told FOX 29 News that she "was a real loving grandma."

"When I heard she died, I really thought my heart, like something really left my body," he said.

Neighbors also remembered Dorthea as "fixture in the neighborhood" and "the life of this block."

"When we moved in eight years ago, she was the first person to welcome us onto the block, welcome us into her home," said neighbor Paige Prince. "She loved her plants, always had music playing on her porch. She was really like the life of this block."