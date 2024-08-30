Driver charged in death of Johnny Gaudreau, brother told police he had 5-6 beers: documents

The driver charged in connection with the crash that killed NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew told police that he had consumed 5-6 beers prior to the incident, according to documents obtained by FOX 29.

Sean Higgins, 43, has been charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle in the Thursday evening collision that claimed the lives of Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and Matthew Gaudreau, 29.

Investigators say the brothers were on pedalcycles on County Route 551 just after 8 p.m. when they were struck by a Jeep Cherokee they say was driven by Higgins.

Authorities believe Higgins, 43, used the oncoming lane to pass a sedan and re-entered the right lane. Investigators said the deadly collision happened when the SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway to safely pass the two cyclists and Higgins attempted to pass the SUV on the right.

According to documents obtained by FOX 29, officers who responded to the scene detected the smell of alcohol on Higgins' breath. That’s when Higgins allegedly stated that he had 5-6 beers prior to the crash.

Higgins then failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest, documents say.

Documents also say that Higgins later ‘explicitly stated’ that his consumption of alcohol contributed to his impatience on the roadway and reckless driving.

The tragedy came hours before Johnny and Matthews' sister, Katie Gaudreau, was set to be married in Gloucester City with a reception to follow in Philadelphia. TMZ reports the wedding has been canceled.

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, played 11 NHL seasons, including nine with the Calgary Flames. For the past two seasons, Gaudreau has played with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Nicknamed "Johnny Hockey," the former Boston College standout was a native of Salem, New Jersey and attended Gloucester Catholic High School in Gloucester City.

Matthew Gaudreau played with Johnny at Boston College and Gloucester Catholic. He played in the 2021-2022 season for the Worcester Railers and formerly for the Reading Royals.