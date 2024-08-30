Sports world reacts to the deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau

The sports world is mourning the untimely deaths of well-known hockey brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed Thursday night by a suspected drunk driver while biking.

Investigators say Johnny and Matthew were biking near the fog line on County Route 551 just after 8 p.m. when a Jeep Cherokee driven by Sean Higgins struck the brothers while trying to pass two slower-moving vehicles.

Authorities believe Higgins, 43, used the oncoming lane to pass a sedan and hit the cyclists when he re-entered the right lane. Investigators said the deadly collision happened when the SUV in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway to safely pass the two cyclists and Higgins attempted to pass the SUV on the right.

Police say Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, and was charged with two counts of death by auto.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau spent the last two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets after he spent his first eight professional seasons with the Calgary Flames.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.

Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.

Johnny embraced our community when he arrive two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will mis him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy.

At this time, we ask for prayers and for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve.

Calgary Flames

It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau. Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary.

It was our privilege to call Johnny our teammate for nine amazing years in Calgary. He came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice, but also a beloved member of our community.

The pain we feel for Johnny’s wife Meridith, children Noa & Johnny, parents Jane & Guy, sisters Kristen & Katie, and the entire Gaudreau family is immense.

Ownership, management, players, and staff of the Flames express our heartfelt sympathies during their time of sorrow.

You are in our thoughts and prayers.

Boston College

The Boston College Athletics Department and its men's hockey program are devastated and mourn the tragic loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on Thursday night.

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were shining stars on and off the ice for the Eagles.

Johnny played three seasons for Boston College from 2011-2014 and was a member of BC's 2012 National Championship team as a freshman. He led the nation in scoring as a junior and was the recipient of the 2014 Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the top player in men's college hockey. Nicknamed "Johnny Hockey," he went on to play 11 years in the National Hockey League with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Matthew and his brother played together on the ice at Kelley Rink during the 2013-2014 season. A four-year standout for the Eagles from 2013-2017, he played in 120 games for Boston College and was a two-time Beanpot champion in 2014 and 2016. After Boston College, Matthew went on to play professionally for five seasons and served as the head boys hockey coach at Gloucester Catholic High School in New Jersey for the past two seasons.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Gaudreau family and mourn with them during this time of tragedy.

Gloucester Catholic High School

Two hockey sticks and flowers mark a growing memorial to the Gaudreau brothers outside Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, New Jersey.

The Gloucester Catholic Family is devastated by the sudden and unspeakable losses of beloved alumni Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and prayers to John's wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny; Matthew's wife Madeline; their parents Guy and Jane; and sisters Katie and Kristen; as well as their extended family and friends.

Johnny and Matt truly loved Gloucester Catholic, and the entire Gaudreau family have always been loyal and dedicated supporters of Gloucester Catholic. Along with their incredible talents on the ice they will be remembered even more by our GC Family as loving sons, brothers, fathers, husbands, friends and role models.

"Johnny and Matt were incredible hockey players and students, but even more amazing human beings," said GC Principal Thomas Iacovone, Jr. "Their loss will be felt forever by the entire Gloucester Catholic community and by me personally. I will continue to pray for them and their families during this unimaginable tragedy."

Johnny and Matt have been a source of great pride in Gloucester Catholic's close-knit community, and they will be missed by everyone who knew them. Gloucester Catholic mourns their loss, and at this time we ask that you pray for the Gaudreau family and respect their privacy.

Philadelphia Flyers

"The Philadelphia Flyers are heartbroken to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

Johnny and Matthew were deeply rooted in the Philadelphia and New Jersey community, where they spent their entire childhood on the ice.

Both were members of Gloucester Catholic High School, Team Comcast and the Philadelphia Little Flyers. Matthew reconnected with the Flyers organization where he played for our ECHL affiliate, the Reading Royals, and later joined the coaching ranks in Philadelphia, which included his high school.

Throughout all of their success in the hockey world, both continued to give back to our community. Johnny and Matthew, as well as the entire Gaudreau family, have made a sizable difference in the lives of so many in the Philadelphia area to learning and growing to love the sport of hockey.

Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to Johnny's wife, Meredith, their children, Noa and Johnny, Matthew's wife Madeline, and the entire Gaudreau family during this unimaginably difficult time.

Johnny and Matthew were, and always will be, beloved and cherished members of the Flyers community and entire hockey world."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman

The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.



Gaudreau often told the story of how his father taught him to skate as a child in his home state of New Jersey and he carried that same youthful passion throughout his 11 NHL seasons. A skilled playmaker, Gaudreau participated in the NHL All-Star Game seven times where he was always a fan favorite, particularly while showcasing his talents in the various skills competitions for which he was so well suited.



He will be remembered fondly in Calgary, where he played his first nine seasons with the Flames from 2013-14 to 2021-22, emerging as one of our League’s brightest young stars while compiling the franchise’s fifth-highest career points total. His loss also will be felt profoundly in Columbus, the city in which he chose to settle his family and where he was one of the respected, veteran leaders of a club building toward the playoffs. And both Johnny and Matthew will be mourned at Boston College, where they were teammates the year Johnny won the Hobey Baker Award in 2013-14, and at Gloucester Catholic High School in New Jersey, where both played and where Matthew was the head hockey coach following his own five-year pro playing career.



We send our most heart-felt condolences to his wife Meredith; their children, Noa and Johnny; his parents, Guy and Jane; and sisters Kristen and Katie. And we grieve alongside his teammates, members of the Blue Jackets and Flames organizations, his many friends in hockey and countless fans around the world for whom he created indelible memories on and off the ice.

West Chester Wolves

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the sudden loss of Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau.

Beyond their skill on the ice, Matthew and Johnny were cherished husbands, fathers, sons, brothers, and friends. Matthew's coaching journey touched many lives, leaving an indelible mark from the Philadelphia Rebels to the West Chester Wolves. His presence in the coaches' office will be deeply missed.

Johnny's career, marked by his time with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets, showcased his talent and dedication to hockey, earning him a place in the hearts of fans and teammates alike.

Our deepest sympathies go out to the Gaudreau family and friends during this difficult time. Please join us in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers, respecting their privacy as they grieve.

Always and forever running with the Wolfpack.

Governor Phil Murphy

Tammy and I are heartbroken by the shocking and tragic loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed yesterday evening while biking in Oldmans Township.



The Gaudreau siblings were proud New Jersey natives. The two of them discovered their love for hockey in the rinks of South Jersey, and followed their passion up to Boston, where both brothers quickly emerged as star players on the Boston College men’s hockey team.



After college, Johnny went on to play in the NHL—most recently, with the Columbus Blue Jackets—and earned the adoration of hockey fans around the world, as well as his fellow players. They all recognized that our beloved "Johnny Hockey" was a star in every sense of the word—both on and off the ice.



Matt, for his part, dedicated himself to cultivating the talent of young athletes who shared his passion for hockey. After playing for teams in the AHL and ECHL, Matt returned to South Jersey, and served as the head hockey coach at his alma mater, Gloucester Catholic.



To every member of the Gaudreau family, please know that the people of New Jersey grieve with you.

Tammy and I are sending our heartfelt prayers to Johnny’s wife, Meredith, their two beloved children, Noa and Johnny, Matthew’s wife Madeline, as well as their parents, Jane and Guy, and sisters Katie and Kristen.