Driver crashes into police cruiser, steps of 35th District station in Ogontz, police say

article

Philadelphia police's Crash Investigation Division is investigating a crash that left a police cruiser and part of a station damaged.

According to authorities, on Friday at 1:11 a.m., the 25-year-old driver of a Mitsubishi was traveling southbound on Broad Street when they struck an unoccupied police cruiser and the steps of the 35th District.

Police say no injuries were reported and the scene was held.

No arrests were made in connection with the crash, officials say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The city's inspection department has also been notified about the building damage, according to police.

The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.