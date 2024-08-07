Expand / Collapse search

Driver found fatally shot in chest after crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

Published  August 7, 2024 2:43pm EDT
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was found shot in the chest following a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard. 

Shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of West Roosevelt Boulevard and Old York Road. 

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man in his late 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Police say the victim was driving a silver Honda CR-V and had struck the median and another vehicle while driving north on Roosevelt Boulevard. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, as police say they did not locate a shooting scene. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made. 