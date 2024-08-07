Driver found fatally shot in chest after crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

article

A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was found shot in the chest following a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of West Roosevelt Boulevard and Old York Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man in his late 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the victim was driving a silver Honda CR-V and had struck the median and another vehicle while driving north on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, as police say they did not locate a shooting scene. No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.