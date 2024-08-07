Drug ring busted in Bucks County after smuggling meth, cocaine from California: DA

Local law enforcement will gather on Wednesday to announce the dismantling of a drug trafficking organization in Bucks County.

The cross-country criminals smuggled millions of dollars in cocaine and meth from California to Pennsylvania, according to officials.

District Attorney Jennifer Schorn, along with Homeland Security Investigations and the Attorney General’s Office, are expected to provide details of the investigation during a press conference at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.