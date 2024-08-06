Man still wanted for rape of 8-year-old at Delaware YMCA in June: FBI Philadelphia

article

The FBI is now joining the search for a suspect they say is wanted for his alleged role in the rape of an 8-year-old victim nearly two months ago.

Nehemiah Billie J'Len Garcia is accused of luring the young victim into the showers at the YMCA Handby Outdoor Center located in Wilmington on June 13.

The victim was then held against her will and raped, according to officials.

Surveillance footage captured Garcia entering the building that night, prompting a search by local police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Garcia in Delaware on June 26 for rape and dangerous crime against a minor, then a federal arrest warrant was issued on July 29 for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

He reportedly has ties to both Philadelphia and Cape Coral, Florida.

FBI Philadelphia is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest.