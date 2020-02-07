Driver in fatal hit-and-run in Ardmore turns himself in to police

Authorities say the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 51-year-old man Thursday night in Ardmore has turned himself in.

According to police the driver, a 32-year-old man, and his lawyer contacted police Thursday night and have been cooperating with the investigation.

Police say the fatal hit-and-run occurred on Ardmore Avenue near School Lane just before 6 p.m.

The victim, identified as Carter Wilson, was reportedly crossing Ardmore Avenue when he was struck by a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police say the victim was found lying in the roadway and taken to Lankenau Hospital where he died.

No charges have been filed at this time and the driver's name will be withheld until the police have concluded their investigation.

