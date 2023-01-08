Driver injured after tractor-trailer overturns off I-95 in New Castle County, officials say

article

A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital after the unit he was driving overturned on I-95 in New Castle County.

Officials with Delaware State Police say the crash happened a little after 10:30 Sunday morning.

The tractor-trailer was traveling on the off ramp to Route 141, from southbound I-95, when it overturned.

According to authorities, the driver was trapped in the vehicle nearly 30 minutes as rescue crews worked to free him from the wreckage.

The driver was rushed to Christiana Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.