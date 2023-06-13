Driver killed on I-95 when vehicle was hit with 'large piece of metal': police

article

Authorities say a driver on Interstate 95 was killed Monday night when piece of metal hit their vehicle and broke through the windshield.

Pennsylvania State Police said the fatal crash happened around 4 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway near the Columbus Boulevard exit ramp.

According to investigators, a 2014 Subaru Impreza was traveling on the highway when it was struck by a "large piece of metal debris" that shattered the windshield and struck the driver.

The collision caused fatal injuries to the driver, who has not been publicly identified.

Police have not speculated about where the chunk of metal that struck the vehicle may have come from.



Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police's Philadelphia station.