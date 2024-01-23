Driver sentenced in West Philadelphia hit-and-run that injured man, 2 girls

A young Philadelphia girl, critically injured in a hit-and-run, and her family receives justice, as the driver was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars.

Divinity McFarland, then 5-years-old, spent more than six months in the hospital.

Over a year later, Divinity’s family left the courtroom with some sense of closure. The family says, although they are happy 54-year-old Andre Shuford will spend up to 15 years in prison, nothing will bring back the girl she was before her severe brain injury.

"We have to live with her injuries. There are still going to be limits to what she can and can’t do throughout her life. So, there’s always going to be a reminder of that," Divinity’s aunt, Elsie Johnson, said.

On that September day, Divinity was being picked up from daycare in West Philly when Shuford struck her, her uncle and a 3-year-old girl. Instead of stopping, Shuford kept going, then abandoned his truck a few blocks away.

The hit-and-run left Divinity’s uncle with two broken legs. He says Shuford showed no signs of remorse in court. But, he’s happy the family can get this tragedy behind them.

"I progressed a lot. I had to learn how to walk all over again," Shaheed Richburg stated. "I’m not gonna be able to walk the same, but you know, I’m thankful for what I can do now."

It wasn’t an easy road to recovery for now 7-year-old Divinity, who has since had to undergo extensive therapy. But, one thing that hasn’t changed is the smile on her face throughout it all.

"She’s a very strong little girl. She’s resilient. She’s stubborn, so that was good for her, because she’s determined to have a good life. She is happy. She’s really happy," Elsie commented.