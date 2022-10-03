Police looking for suspect after man, 2 girls injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

article

A man and two girls were struck by a fleeing vehicle last month, and now police say a man is wanted in connection to the hit-and-run.

Andre Shuford, 53, is accused of hitting all three victims at the intersection of 56th and Vine streets on September 2, then leaving them behind.

Two girls, ages 5 and 3, sustained "bodily injuries," and a 43-year-old man suffered non-fatal injuries to his head and hip, according to police.

Authorities say the 5-year-old girl was airlifted to CHOP in critical condition, but her current condition is not known. The younger child and man were said to be in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

The striking vehicle was later found abandoned blocks away near the intersection of 53rd and Race streets.

An active arrest warrant has been issued for Shuford, who police say is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes. He is said to frequent the areas of 1800 West Venango and 800 East Cornwall streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.



