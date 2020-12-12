Driver seriously hurt after slamming into utility pole in Mullica Hill, police say
MULLICA HILL, N.J. - Authorities in Gloucester County are investigating after a driver slammed into a utility pole and sustained critical injuries Friday afternoon.
Officers from the Harrison Township Police Department were called to the area of Woodland Avenue and Valley Lane for reports of a serious crash.
A 53-year-old Swedesboro resident was airlifted to Cooper Trauma Center in serious condition. Investigators are working to determine what caused the driver to leave the roadway and smash into the pole.
A preliminary investigation found the violent crash caused the pole to snap and three pieces and sent the car airborne before tumbling to a stop.
