Driver seriously hurt after slamming into utility pole in Mullica Hill, police say

Authorities in Gloucester County are investigating after a driver slammed into a utility pole and sustained critical injuries Friday afternoon.

Officers from the Harrison Township Police Department were called to the area of Woodland Avenue and Valley Lane for reports of a serious crash.

A 53-year-old Swedesboro resident was airlifted to Cooper Trauma Center in serious condition. Investigators are working to determine what caused the driver to leave the roadway and smash into the pole.

A preliminary investigation found the violent crash caused the pole to snap and three pieces and sent the car airborne before tumbling to a stop.

