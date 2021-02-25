3 hurt after driver slams into front of Target store in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

article

Emergency crews in New Jersey responded to a Target in Cherry Hill after a driver suffering a medical episode drove through the front of the store, leaving three people injured.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday morning along Route 38.

Video from the scene showed a busted-out window in the front of the store, opposite the main entrance.

Authorities tell FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza the driver, a man in his 70s, had a medical episode while behind the wheel causing him to crash into the front of the store.

The driver, a passenger, and a target employee were all treated for minor injuries following the crash.

