3 hurt after driver slams into front of Target store in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Emergency crews in New Jersey responded to a Target in Cherry Hill after a driver suffering a medical episode drove through the front of the store, leaving three people injured.
The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday morning along Route 38.
Video from the scene showed a busted-out window in the front of the store, opposite the main entrance.
Authorities tell FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza the driver, a man in his 70s, had a medical episode while behind the wheel causing him to crash into the front of the store.
The driver, a passenger, and a target employee were all treated for minor injuries following the crash.
