Expand / Collapse search

3 hurt after driver slams into front of Target store in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

By
Published 
Updated just in
Camden County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Three people sustained minor injuries after police say a driver suffering from a medical episode drove through the front of a Target store Thursday.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Emergency crews in New Jersey responded to a Target in Cherry Hill after a driver suffering a medical episode drove through the front of the store, leaving three people injured. 

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday morning along Route 38. 

Video from the scene showed a busted-out window in the front of the store, opposite the main entrance.

Authorities tell FOX 29's Marcus Espinoza the driver, a man in his 70s, had a medical episode while behind the wheel causing him to crash into the front of the store.

The driver, a passenger, and a target employee were all treated for minor injuries following the crash.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter