Driver slams into patrol car, hits woman outside of police station in Nicetown-Tioga, police say

An officer was hurt and a woman was badly injured when a car slammed into a police cruiser and hit a pedestrian Friday night in Nicetown-Tioga.

Investigators said a police cruiser was pulling out of the 39 District headquarters on the 2200 block of West Hunting Park Avenue when a green Ford Crown Victoria slammed into the patrol car then hit a 58-year-old woman.

The officer was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center for and is expected to be treated and released, police said.

Emergency medical responders drove the woman to Temple University Hospital where she was placed in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

