Children, teens injured in spate of deadly overnight shootings in Philadelphia

Nighttime gun violence in Philadelphia claimed the lives of at least three people and left several others wounded, including four people 18-year-old or younger.

The spate of overnight shootings began just after 7:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of North 20th Street where police say a 15-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and legs.

Officers drove the young teen to Temple Hospital where he was paced in critical condition, according to police.

Minutes later, officers in North Philadelphia were called to a triple shooting on the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue where a 18-year-old man was killed and a 12-year-old girl suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds to the chest and arms.

Officers also drove a 31-year-old man to the hospital for treatment of a graze wound, according to police.

Authorities in Southwest Philadelphia said an 11-year-old boy was driven to the hospital after he was shot at least three times during a double shooting.

According to investigators, the boy and a 46-year-old man were hit by gunfire on the 5700 block of Elmwood Street just before 9 p.m.

The child was driven by a private vehicle to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with gunshot wounds to the arm, leg and ribs, according to police.

Both victims are expected to survive, police said.

In nearby Kingsessing, police say a 40-year-old man was fatally shot in the cheek near the intersection of 58th and Trinity streets. The man was taken to the hospital by police where he died.

Investigators in West Philadelphia said a 53-year-old man who was also taken to the hospital by police died from a gunshot wound to the chest. According to police the deadly shooting happened on the 5600 block of Walton Avenue just before 10 p.m.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shootings. Investigators did not provide a motive for the senseless gun violence or details about what lead up to the shooting.

Philadelphia began the week by surpassing 400 homicides so far in 2021. The latest data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department shows there have been 408 homicides in the city this year, an 18% rise from this point in 2020.

