1 dead, 1 in custody after active shooter situation at Logan office building

Philadelphia police say a man has died and a suspect is in custody after an active shooter situation at a Logan office building.

The incident occurred around 11:25 a.m. Friday at Logan Plaza on the 5200 block of Old York Road, near Wagner Avenue and North Broad Street.

Police say there was an active shooter situation and the suspect has been taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. They say they are not looking for additional suspects at this time.

During the incident, police say a man was shot once in the head inside the building. He was pronounced dead a short time later by responding paramedics.

There is no word on any additional injuries at this time.

Police say they will provide updates as they come and have asked the public to avoid the area of Old York Road and Duncannon Avenue.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter