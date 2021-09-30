18-year-old killed, 12-year-old injured in North Philadelphia triple shooting, police say

article

An 18-year-old man is dead and a 12-year-old is injured following a triple shooting Thursday night in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Gunfire erupted on the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue shortly after 7:30, police said.

An 18-year-old man who police say was shot multiple times in the chest was taken to Temple Hospital where he died.

Officer drove a 12-year-old girl to Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. A 31-year-old who was gazed in the arm by gunfire was also taken to Temple. Both victims are in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. Investigators have not said what sparked the deadly gunfire.

