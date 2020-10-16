Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in Mount Holly

article

Authorities in Burlington County are searching for a driver who they say fatally struck a woman on Route 38 early Friday morning.

Officers from the Mount Holly Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 38 and Pine Street around 6 p.m. for reports of a person in the road.

Responding officers found a woman lying unresponsive on Route 38. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was later pronounced dead.

No description of the striking vehicle was given by police.

Police are asking anyone who may have been travelling in the area of Route 38 and Pine Street between 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. this morning to contact investigators or the county prosecutor's office.

