Driver, vehicle sought after fatal hit-and-run in Jenkintown

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle and driver wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Montgomery County.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, a driver allegedly struck a pedestrian in the northbound lane of the 400 block of York Road in Jenkintown.

Police described the vehicle as a white sedan, possibly a newer model Chevrolet with lower front-end damage.

Information regarding the victim was not immediately made available.

The incident was captured on multiple cameras in the area. Police are continuing to sift through the footage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Jenkintown Police Department at 610-635-4300. Callers may remain anonymous.

