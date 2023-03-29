DSP: Woman steals car in Wilmington, leads troopers on chase into Pennsylvania

A woman is in police custody after she stole a car and led law enforcement on a chase into another state, according to Delaware State Police.

Troopers say the incident began with an investigation into a carjacking at a detox center in Wilmington on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, troopers responded to the Kirkwood Recovery Center on the 3300 block of Kirkwood Highway just before 3 p.m. and learned a 66-year-old woman pulled into the parking lot and was approached by a female suspect who asked to use her phone before she was assaulted.

Authorities say the suspect was able to gain control of the victim's car and drive off as the 66-year-old hung onto the vehicle.

The woman was thrown to the ground, sustaining injuries, but he refused medical treatment, per police.

Troopers located the stolen vehicle in Wilmington with the help of the Wilmington Police Department and attempted to stop the suspect, who then fled, according to law enforcement.

State Police authorities say troopers pursued the suspect onto I-95 northbound into Pennsylvania, where Pennsylvania State Police took primary control of the chase.

Officials say Pennsylvania State Police used their patrol cars to stop the suspect, who was later identified as 30-year-old Nicole Mulski of Philadelphia.

Mulski was taken into custody and charged with robbery and related charges, police say.