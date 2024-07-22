DUI driver arrested for horse and buggy crash that injured baby, 7 others in Pennsylvania

Eight victims, including a 5-month-old baby, are recovering from a crash that police say was caused by a drunk and high driver.

A horse and buggy was traveling on Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster County when it was rear-ended by a Toyota Prius Sunday evening.

A baby was among eight people on board the buggy at the time.

They are all said to be in stable condition after being treated at a local hospital for varying injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, 27- year-old James Walkergoutal, was arrested after police say he was found to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Walkergouta is charged with Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Reckless Driving, and related offenses.