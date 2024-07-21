Parents of CHOP doctor killed in crash speak out as cyclists seek changes: 'Barricades need to be up'

Calls for action are growing louder in Philadelphia as bikers and advocates demand change from the city after a biker was struck and killed by a car this week in Center City.

"She was inspiring to everyone she met, and supportive, loving, compassionate," said Mary Dietrick.

Words Mary and John Dietrick use to describe their 30-year-old daughter Barbara Ann Friedes, a doctor at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) who was fatally struck while riding her bike in Center City Wednesday night.

"Daily she rode to work, to the store, events, everything she did she rode her bike…everywhere her and her husband went they road their bike everywhere," said Mary.

Police say just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night, Friedes was riding in the bike lane on Spruce Street with a helmet on when she passed through the intersection with 18th Street and was hit by a 69-year-old driver in the bike lane, who also struck two other parked vehicles.

What now remains of the scene is a growing memorial that her parents, who traveled from Florida, are hoping will be a symbol of change in the city.

"The streets need to be safe and the barricades need to be up," said Mary.

"Our daughter wasn’t the only tragic loss. There’s been so many and how many is enough, at what point is enough," said John Dietrick.

The same feeling is being shared by many in the cyclist community.

Sunday morning, cyclists took to the streets of Philadelphia on bikes to honor Friedes and speak with city lawmakers advocating for change.

"Bicycle safety in the city is important, it’s paramount, lives are at risk," said Peter Kourahanis, cyclist.

Jessie Amadio with Philly Bike Action says they’ve been fighting to get permanent concrete barriers up to protect cyclists and pedestrians.

"It’s just horrible but frustrating that action wasn’t taken sooner to prevent it from happening," said Jessie Amadio, Vice Chair of the Board, Philly Bike Action. "Make it impossible for a car to merge illegally into a bike lane."

Amadio believes this will prevent families like the Dietricks from having to go through this pain.

A pain Paula D’adamo carries in her hands and in her heart everyday after her son was killed by a hit and run driver while riding a bike in FDR Park back in August of last year.

"He didn’t deserve it and she didn’t deserve it either," said D’adamo

Now, the mayor’s administration, city council members and city transportation officials are discussing future solutions to try and prevent this from happening again.

"There’s no good justification but something positive has to come out of it, there can’t be anymore deaths, not one more person needs to go through this," said John.