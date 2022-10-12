DUI driver sends pedestrian to hospital after crash in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A pedestrian was injured after police say a driver caused a crash while under the influence early Wednesday morning.
Police say the driver slammed into a parked car, then hit a woman walking on the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue around midnight.
The driver was reportedly under the influence at the time, and arrested on the scene.
The woman broke her leg, and is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital.