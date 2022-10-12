Expand / Collapse search

DUI driver sends pedestrian to hospital after crash in Kensington, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A pedestrian was injured after police say a driver caused a crash while under the influence early Wednesday morning.

Police say the driver slammed into a parked car, then hit a woman walking on the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue around midnight.

MORE HEADLINES:

The driver was reportedly under the influence at the time, and arrested on the scene.

The woman broke her leg, and is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital.