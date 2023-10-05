Dunkin' giving teachers free coffee for World Teacher's Day

article

Dunkin' is celebrating teachers by giving them one thing they need most - coffee!

All educators, from pre-school teachers and college professors to principals and counselors, can sip on a free cup of coffee all day Thursday.

The free medium hot or iced coffee is part of Dunkin's celebration for World Teacher's Day.

"Dunkin’ is giving educators the coffee break they deserve."

No purchase necessary, and you don't even need the app!