Dunkin’ partners with Beyond Meat to introduce meatless sausage breakfast sandwich

Dunkin’ is expanding its breakfast menu with a bold move: a meatless sausage sandwich.

On July 24, Dunkin’ announced its partnership with Beyond Meat, one of the fastest-growing U.S. food companies offering plant-based meats. The Beyond Breakfast Sausage is a 100 percent plant-based breakfast sandwich that is currently only available in participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Manhattan.

With the New York launch anticipating future national rollout, Dunkin’ made itself the first U.S. restaurant brand to offer meatless on-the-go breakfast choices.

“Dunkin’ is truly an iconic brand and part of the fabric of so many communities,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, in a press release. “Partnering with them as the first U.S. restaurant chain to serve Beyond Breakfast Sausage represents not only an exciting moment for both of our companies, but a big step forward in making plant-based meat accessible and easy to enjoy, even while on-the-go.”

The Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich offers the taste and texture of Dunkin’s classic breakfast sandwich, but with a sausage patty made with plant-based ingredients. The meatless sandwich is served on an English muffin with egg and American cheese.

