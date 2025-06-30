EA Sports to release new college basketball video game for first time in over a decade

The Brief EA Sports has announced a new game, EA College Basketball. The game is rumored to feature both women's and men's teams. The game is scheduled to be released in 2028.



After 16 years, EA Sports is set to release a game centered around basketball.

What we know:

EA Sports announced on X that the company will be creating a college basketball game set to release in 2028. The game is rumored to feature both women's and men's teams.

In the post: a picture of an EA Sports basketball with the caption "Bring the Madness. Let's run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame."

The last time EA released a basketball game was 2009, meaning Barack Obama was in his first year of presidency, ‘Boom Boom Pow’ by the Black Eyed Peas was number one on the Billboard Hot100, and social media was on the rise.

The announcement comes after the hit game EA Sports' College Football 25, which was the most popular game played in 2024.