Eagles, Fanatics, Make-A-Wish surprise kids with critical illnesses

A celebrity-like welcome at Mitchell & Ness in Center City for four kids and their families. They are on a shopping spree as part of having their wish granted.

"My wish was to meet the players and watch the Eagles," said 13-year-old Cooper Grant, who arrived with an infectious smile, his parents, little brother Hunter and big brother Gabe. He is from Chicago, but he is an Eagles fan.

"I liked them in 2018 and I just stick with them," he said.

The families are here because of the sports partnership Fanatics began last fall with Make-A-Wish America to grant sports-related wishes to children with critical illnesses.

"We learned that when you bring kids together and families together who have had similar journeys, the camaraderie and the connection made, the inspiration they get off each other, it' s an amazing thing," said Grace Farraj, who is with the Fanatics Foundation.

The kids and their siblings were given $250 gift cards to shop for Eagles gear. Their surprise shopping helper was Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.

"You did try the jacket on?" said DeJean.

"Yeah. It was a different one," said Cooper Grant who shares the same name.

"That was awesome," said Grant. His dad shares the feeling.

"It's pretty cool. I actually get emotional in here thinking about it," said Brian Grant. His son, Cooper, has congenital heart disease. He has half of a heart and some paralysis on the right side of his body from surgeries.

"Just think about the kids that get this special experience that are obviously dealing with an awful lot that a lot of us don't know about, including his parents. We do not know much about it," said Grant.

DeJean also signed autographs and took pictures with the kids who are all Eagles fans from different states.

"I know! It is crazy. A lot of Eagles fans from all over but it was great to meet all of them and hopefully they enjoy the game on Sunday," said DeJean.

The families will also tour the Linc Friday, attend an Eagles’ practice and watch them take on the Panthers at the game on Sunday.

"This is something that has helped them to look forward to something along the way of their health journey," said Geremi James with Make-A-Wish Philadelphia.