Eagles hold community blood drive at Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and other members of the organization took time to donate blood Thursday morning at Lincoln Financial Field.

In partnership with the Red Cross and Budweiser, the Eagles held a community blood drive inside the Touchdown Club at the stadium.

The organizations says the event was held in an effort to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and to avoid a potential shortage during these uncertain times.

"As concerns around COVID-19 continue to rise around the country, the need to sustain a stable blood supply for patients with life-threatening conditions is critical at this time," the teams said.

"The need for blood remains constant throughout the year, as volunteer donors serve as the only blood source for individuals relying on transfusions."

According to the Red Cross, the need for blood occurs in the United States every two seconds. Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S. and roughly 40% of America's blood and blood components – collected from volunteer donors – are provided by the Red Cross. With every donation, up to three lives can be saved.

Find a blood drive near you by visiting the Red Cross website.

