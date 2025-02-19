Eagles name Kevin Patullo as new offensive coordinator

article

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have named Kevin Patullo as their new offensive coordinator, the team announced Wednesday.

Patullo took the job vacated by Kellen Moore, who was hired as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints after the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.

A New Jersey native, Patullo has been with the Eagles since 2021, serving as passing game coordinator and associate head coach.

What we know:

The Eagles elevated former passing game coordinator and associate head coach, Kevin Patullo, to offensive coordinator on Wednesday.

"He has been a star in his role for four season with the Eagles' coaching staff, helping the offense continually stay ahead of the NFL curve," the Eagles said.

Patullo, a New Jersey native, previously held professional coaching jobs with the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and Buffalo Bills.

"He brings to the table a wealth of experience and understanding of what works for the Eagles' offense, learning alongside the likes of Shane Steichen, Brian Johnson, and Moore," the Eagles said.

Since joining the Eagles with head coach Nick Sirianni in 2001, he's helped Philadelphia's offense become among the league leaders in several categories, including passing yards per attempt (2nd), fewest interceptions (2nd), points scored (3rd), and touchdown percentage (3rd).

"I can't tell you that I make a decision without saying to Kevin first, ‘What do you think?’," Sirianni told PhiladelphiaEagles.com. "Can't be great without the greatness of others and that is definitely a fact with Kevin Patullo and I trust him with everything."

What's next:

With the coaching staff in place, the Eagles will turn their attention to trying to retain key free agents from last season's Super Bowl winning team.

The Eagles league-leading defense that remained stout against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl could lose breakout linebacker Zack Baun, and linemen Josh Sweat and Milton Williams.

The Eagles also stand to lose a key part of their offensive line, and other smaller role players who helped them on the road to Super Bowl LIX.