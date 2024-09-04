Eagles-Packers in Brazil: Where to watch the historic season opener

The Philadelphia Eagles will open their season Friday against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil, but before you claim your lucky spot on the couch, or belly up the bar, you'll want to know where to find the broadcast.

For fans in the Philadelphia-area, the game will be broadcast exclusively on NBC, with play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle and analyst Todd Blackledge with Kaylee Hartung as the sideline reporter. Fans outside the Philadelphia market can watch the game through Peacock.

FOX 29 has you covered leading up to the 8:15 kickoff, with wall-to-wall coverage on FOX Local starting with Good Day Philadelphia at 4 a.m. and running through 7 p.m. with live coverage from local Eagles tailgates.

FOX 29 is talking all things Eagles leading up to their season opener in Brazil against the Packers.

FULL SCHEDULE

Good Day Philadelphia, 4 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Good Day After Show, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Good Day Uncut & FOX 29 Live, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Anthony Gargano Show, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Good Day Uncut & FOX 29 Live, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The Phantastic Sports Show Season Opener Special, 3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

FOX Weather Philly, 3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

FOX 29 Live Kickoff Countdown, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

FOX 29 News at 5, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Six, 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Birds 2024 Countdown to Kickoff, 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Live from the Tailgate, 7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.