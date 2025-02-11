Eagles parade vibe check: Fans make plans ahead citywide Super Bowl win celebration

The Brief The Eagles Super Bowl parade will take place Friday. Fans are getting their plans in order ahead the celebratory day.



Fans plan to do whatever it takes to be a part of the parade on Friday—and it will take some planning.

Some have even traveled from across the world to be here.

What they're saying:

Lauren Pullin, from the UK, was in Philadelphia with family and her 3-year-old daughter Callie, to watch the Super Bowl, and now the parade.

"We thought, you know, we’re going to win this year, so we booked some tickets," Pullin says. "I think I really resonate with Philly, the way they love sports and all come together, that’s just how I remember my dad and brother being, so it just made sense for me to be a Philly fan."

With lodging and new Eagles gear already secured, she’s just planning to bring layers and snacks and head out early to get a good spot.

Tara Dougherty, from Cherry Hill, says she had the perfect plan—for a Thursday parade.

"I had a room booked at the Logan for Wednesday, Thursday, but the parade’s Friday now, so I had to cancel," she says. "Kind of bummed, but we’re making the best of it."

Dougherty says her family had to walk over the Ben Franklin Bridge to get back home to NJ after the parade in 2018, but she says they will do whatever it takes to be there. On Tuesday, she planned to book a reservation at Asia on the Parkway, which sits along the parade route.

Pat Connors says he will be bartending there—which will be a much better set-up than where he was in 2018.

"I had to get new knees, so I watched it from the hospital bed," he says. "So, this is cool."

Liam Kelly, owner of Con Murphy’s Irish Pub, also along the parade route, remembers a line out the door when they opened at 6:30 a.m. in 2018. They plan to do the same, and then close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a private party, which was booked before the Super Bowl.

"We’re going to load up on food and beverages, the staff are ramped up and we’re ready to go," he says.

Parade producers say the jumbotrons will replay the Super Bowl before the 11 a.m. start to help pass the waiting time, but the city is urging fans not to just wing it—and remember to dress very warm, bring snacks, and hydration.

"Have a plan, know where you want to go, how you’re going to get there, and how you’re going to get back, don’t just show up," says Managing Director Adam Thiel.

In South Philadelphia, porta potties are now lined up along Marconi Plaza. Some fans are not thrilled with the set-up, but say the delivery is a sign of things to come.

Pedro Concepcion and his dog Rosa will be there with coolers.

"I got a whole entourage of family members coming down here, all ages," he says. "It’s an eye sore for a little bit, but once it’s over, they’ll take them away and we’re back to normal."

What's next:

The Eagles Super Bowl parade is set for Friday, kicking off at the stadium complex in South Philly, and culminating at the steps of the Art Museum.