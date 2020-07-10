Eagles penalize DeSean Jackson for anti-Semitic social media post

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have penalized wide receiver DeSean Jackson for "conduct detrimental to the team" after he posted antisemitic quotes on his Instagram story earlier this week.

"We as an organization want to help be an instrument for positive change. This can only occur through strong deliberate actions and commitment to learn and grow."

The team said through conversations with Jackson, both sides have devised a "concrete plan for how we can heal and move forward."

"[Jackson] understands that in order to remain on the team, he must also commit to supporting his words with actions," a statement read.

Jackson issued multiple apologies earlier this week after he initially posted a screenshot of a quote widely attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying in part: “Jews will blackmail America.” In another post, Jackson showed support for Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who is known for anti-Semitic rhetoric.

“My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community,” Jackson said in a video he posted on Instagram on Tuesday. “I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that.”

In a second apology posted on Twitter, promised to "do better" and "fully educate myself and work with local and national organizers to be more informed and make a difference in our community." He added that he would "seek out voices from other communities and listen to their words, thoughts, and beliefs."

On Friday, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, a Jewish player, said Jackson accepted his offer to tour the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

"DeSean and I spoke for a while (sic) last night. We're making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned," Edelman tweeted Friday morning.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Jackson is "trying to educate himself." Schefter says he met with a group against anti-Semitism on Thursday and plans to meet with a 94-year-old holocaust survivor.

The Eagles say they have been encouraged by Jackson's "desire to educate himself," but the team acknowledged that there is still "work to be done."

"We will continue to assist DeSean in this process, and we also know that all of us in our organization need to listen and learn more about things that are unfamiliar or uncomfortable to us," the Eagles said.

