Eagles share playoff hype video ahead of Wild Card game against Bucs: 'The storm's gonna make us stronger'

The Eagles are hoping to channel the intensity of playoff football to help stop their late-season tailspin in a new hype video.

The team shared the minute-long video narrated by lineman Jason Kelce ahead of their Wild Card match-up against the Bucs in Tampa Bay.

"The playoffs are here, and we're not where we want to be yet. This is when you're most tested as a team", Kelce says.

Philadelphia started the season 10-1 before dropping five of their next six games, including losses to the lackluster Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants.

"We've been getting stormed on, the storm's gonna make us strong," Head Coach Nick Siriani is shown exclaiming to his team during a meeting.

While the Eagles backed into the playoffs, there is hope that they can right themselves against the Bucs, who won the NFC South with a measly 9-8 record.

"Now it's time for the playoffs, now is when we come together, it's about who wants it most," Kelce exclaims. "And I know…we (expletive) want this."

The Eagles and Bucs will square off Monday at 8 p.m. for a chance to advance and play the San Francisco 49ers.