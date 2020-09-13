Eagles, Washington Football team hold moment of unity before Eagles return to locker room for anthem

article

The Philadelphia Eagles are the latest team to remain in the locker room for the National Anthem in protest of racial inequalities and police brutality.

Prior to the National Anthem, players from both the Eagles and Washington locked arms at midfield for a moment of unity as Alicia Key's "Lift Every Voice and Sing" played. Eagles' players returned to the locker room for the anthem, while Washington players knelt before the anthem and stood during it.

The Eagles' are one of several teams around the NFL to leave the field for the anthem.

On Thursday night, in the first game of the 2020 NFL season, the Houston Texans left the field before the national anthem ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Black and white Miami Dolphins players and coach Brian Flores released a video on social media Thursday saying they’ll protest racial injustice by remaining in their locker room during the national anthem.

Packers and Cowboys are also rumored to remain in the locker room during the National Anthem for their week 1 matchups.

