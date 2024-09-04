Early morning garage fire in Philadelphia ruled an arson: officials

article

Authorities believe an early morning garage fire that caused residents of two homes to be displaced was intentionally started.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 4100 block of Decatur Street just after 4:30 a.m. for reports of a fire inside a rear garage.

Firefighters were able to place the blaze under control within about half an hour, according to preliminary information shared by police.

No one was hurt in the fire, authorities say, but residents of two homes were displaced. Investigators concluded that the fire was "an act of arson."

No arrests were reported immediately following the fire and police have not shared leads on any possible suspects.