East Lansdowne shooting: Community comes together in grief for family killed

A community is coming together to mourn the family killed in an East Lansdowne shooting and house fire.

"Just thinking about the kids because I'm a mom and I have kids. So it's sad," said Dolores Pierre. She lit a candle in memory of those killed in the house on Lewis Avenue in East Lansdowne Wednesday. She is overcome with sadness over the loss of the beautiful family.

"I'm thinking about my kids. If something like this happened how can you move forward? How can you go from something like this? It is so sad," she said.

Friday, investigators announced the recovery of the bodies of the Le family. They include 40-year-old Xuong Le, his wife 37-year-old Britni McLaughlin Le and their three children 17-year-old Natalya, 13-year-old Nakayla and 10-year-old Xavier.

Related article

Family members say they were a happily married couple for 17 years, loving and devoted parents to their three children, their extended family and their beloved friends. They released a statement which reads in part, "Our hearts are broken and we vow to cherish the memories of our loved ones and we will work to ensure their legacies live on."

Investigators said, during a news conference, they believe the family was shot by Xuong Le’s brother 43-year-old Cahn Le before setting the home on fire.

"If the torso recovered with the firearm is in fact him, the criminal investigation will be closed because we have found the person we believe at least killed one person in this home and probably killed all the others himself," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting. Records show Cahn Le completed community service for a 2006 charge of making terroristic threats.

"I just asked God to just forgive everyone and just allow their souls entrance to heaven," said Pierre.