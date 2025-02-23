Eid shooting: DA Krasner to announce charges against 5 people connected

The Brief On April 10, 2024, a shooting occurred during an Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia, leaving several injured. On Monday, DA Krasner will announce charges against five people in connection with the non-fatal shooting.



Ten months after multiple people were injured in a shooting during an Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia, District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce a new development connected to the shooting.

On Monday morning, DA Krasner and members of the DAO's Gun Violence Task Force will announce charges against five people accused of straw purchasing firearms connected to the non-fatal shooting.

The backstory:

On April 10, 2024, dozens of shots were fired during the Eid al-Fitr event near the 4700 block of Wyalusing Avenue where around 1,000 attendees gathered to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

The Eid-al-Fitr event was located near the Philadelphia Masjid mosque, which faces a park.

According to police, three people were shot and one of the wounded was shot by a police officer.

Police took five people into custody: a 21-year-old man, one 16-year-old boy, one 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old boys, including the one who was shot by police. Five weapons were also recovered at the scene.

Officials said that despite five guns recovered in the investigation, only 13 of the 33 shots fired came from the guns they confiscated and, according to authorities, 20 shots were fired by guns and shooters that are still out there.

At the time, DA Krasner said, "We’re not just dedicated to the first five, we are dedicated to making sure anyone and everyone else involved is arrested."

Police said they did not believe the suspects were connected to the peaceful celebration as two groups were firing at each other in the park right before police arrived at the scene.

What we know:

Ten months later, officials will announce a new development in the investigation Monday.

On Monday at 11:00 a.m., DA Krasner will announce charges against five defendants for straw purchasing firearms connected to a non-fatal April 2024 shooting at an Eid Muslim religious event in West Philadelphia.

Officials will also provide a gun crimes update.

To watch the update, occurring Monday at 11:00 a.m., click the stream at the top of this page.