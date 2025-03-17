Elderly man dies in Kensington house fire as woman rescued from roof

article

The Brief A deadly fire erupted at a home in Kensington early Monday morning. A woman was rescued, but an elderly man died in the fire. No working smoke detectors were found in the home.



A devastating house fire claimed the life of an elderly man early Monday morning as officials urge residents to check their smoke alarms.

What we know:

Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from a home on the 900 block of East Schiller Street in Kensington around 6:30 a.m.

They were able to rescue a woman from a porch roof outside the home. She is being treated for smoke inhalation.

However, once inside, they found an elderly man dead on the first floor.

Officials say he lived in the home, which did not have any working smoke detectors.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased victim has yet to be released, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

What they're saying:

This is the third fatal fire in less than two weeks, according to fire officials, who want to remind residents about the importance of smoke detectors.

"We would like to stress that you make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home. If you don't, call 311, and we'll come out to install and check and make sure that you have the proper things in your home."