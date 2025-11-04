Live Election Results: Philadelphia DA, Pennsylvania Supreme Court retention updates

The Brief Polls closed in Pennsylvania at 8 p.m. Larry Krasner is seeking his third term as Philadelphia's district attorney in a race against former city judge Pat Dugan. Pennsylvania voters will decide if three of the state's Democratic Supreme Court judges will maintain their seats.



Polls have closed in Pennsylvania as voters spent Tuesday casting their ballots in pivotal elections that could reshape the state's political landscape.

All eyes locally are on the Philadelphia district attorney's race between incumbent Larry Krasner, and former municipal judge and military vet Pat Dugan.

Pennsylvania voters were also asked to decide whether three Democratic state Supreme Court judges should retain their seats.

You can view live results for both the Philadelphia DA's race and the Supreme Court retentions in the chart below.

Who is on the ballot in Pennsylvania?

What we know:

Election Day in Philadelphia was highlighted by the District Attorney's race between incumbent Larry Krasner and Republican challenger Pat Dugan.

Krasner is seeking his third term as Philadelphia's top prosecutor against Dugan, who he defeated in May's democratic primary election.

Dugan collected enough write-in votes to earn Philadelphia's vacant Republican nomination to set up a rematch against Krasner.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court retention vote

Pennsylvania voters will decide if three of the state's Democratic Supreme Court judges will maintain their seats.

The three justices — Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty and David Wecht — are backed by the Democratic Party in their bids for retention. A new term is 10 years, although Donohue must retire in 2027 when she turns the mandated retirement age of 75.

Featured article

Should all three lose, their seats would become vacant in January and leave the court deadlocked with a 2-2 partisan split until voters fill the open seats in 2027 — unless Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and the state Senate can agree on temporary fill-in appointees.

How to track election results in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

What you can do:

FOX 29 will have live results of key races as they come in Tuesday night, beginning at 8 p.m.

For all local results, click here.

You can also click here for New Jersey results, and click here for Pennsylvania results.

How to watch live New Jersey election coverage

You can stream live coverage in the media player at the top of this story, the FOX29.com homepage, or in our FOX LOCAL app available for free on your phone and smart TV.

