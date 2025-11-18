Electric bike warning issued in Washington Twp. after teen hurt in accident: police

Washington Township police chief issues a warning to parents after a teen was hurt on an e-motorcycle.

What we know:

The incident happened around 4:20 Monday afternoon. The police chief says the e-motorcycle the teen was operating is illegal on the streets in New Jersey.

The police chief says the teen will be issued some motor vehicle summonses.

He also says there is new legislation in the works involving this issue that will be unveiled in January.

What they're saying:

"These are just children that don't know how to drive and have never had driver's education," said Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik.

He provided pictures from an accident that left a 15-year-old on an e-motorcycle seriously hurt despite wearing a helmet which came off from the impact.

"It was found in front of the car that he struck about 75 feet from the accident," said Chief Gurcsik who says the teen suffered serious injuries.

"Two broken wrists. He is extremely lucky. This could have been a tragic accident," he said.

Police say the boy was operating the e-motorcycle on Ganttown Road when he hit the back of this car.

They say the driver of the car said he slowed down when he saw another vehicle on the shoulder with its flashers on and because the sun was in his face.

"The e-motorcycle driver struck the rear of the Acura in front of him and flipped over top of the roof of the car," said the chief.

Electric motorcycles, e- bikes, and e-scooters are a major concern.

"We've seen an uptick in these types of accidents. We have had about three in the last three months. All on county highway. Two on e-scooters and last nights was an electric motorcycle," said Chief Gurcsik.

In the case yesterday the chief says the e-motorcycle is illegal on the streets in New Jersey and does not have lights, mirrors, or other requirements to be on the road.

"It's electric powered, 60 volts, goes up to 48 mph which is completely illegal in the state of New Jersey for a 15-year-old to be driving. You need a license for it, yes. You would have to be 17 years old," said the chief, who posted a message on the department’s Facebook page to parents.

It reads, "Please consider the risks: as the holidays approach, please think carefully before purchasing e-bikes, e-motorcycles, or e-scooters for kids. exciting as they may seem, the dangers are very real."