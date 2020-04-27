Elmwood Park Zoo allows animals to make appearances in Zoom calls

A Montgomery County zoo has created a special way to make Zoom meetings more interesting and unconventional.

With the popularity of Zoom calls during the COVID-19 pandemic, Elmwood Park Zoo officials found an opportunity to bring joy and excitement to animal lovers.

Laura Houston, the director of education at the Elmwood Park Zoo, appeared on Good Day Philadelphia to explain the organization's goal to zoo animals make appearances on Zoom calls.

“All you have to do is reach out to the zoo and we will schedule it for you. We manage their schedule for them so there aren’t too many meetings. Can’t have over-zoom for the giraffes. But they’ll pop in so you’ll have a chance to visit with them."

Houston also mentions that the animals with also have keepers with them who can give information about each animal and answer questions while they are on the Zoom calls.

Each Zoom call with one of the animals at the Elmwood Park Zoo is 15 minutes long and the price varies depending on which animal is booked.

Some of the other animals that can be booked for an appearance include a porcupine, bald eagles, owls and the Zoo is willing to do some special requests. Appearances with multiple animals can also be requested.

“We think it’s a great way to connect the zoo to people and also bring some fun and bring some joy to some of the meetings.”

To contact the zoo for specialized Zoom meetings, you can reach out to their website by clicking here.

