Emergency call near Darby post office leads to ghost guns bust: 'huge win for our community'

Investigators say two men who brandished firearms near a Pennsylvania post office were arrested after police tracked them to a home where ghost guns were found.

Shane Lannon, 21, and Miguel Anaglate, 20, were taken into custody after first refusing to exit a property on Summit Street in Darby Borough last Friday.

Officers were called to an area near the Darby Post Office around 2 p.m. for reports of someone with a gun, and developed a description of the suspects from witnesses.

Lannon and Anaglate, who police say matched the suspects' description, were later spotted by police entering the back of a home on Summit Street.

Officers swarmed the property and Penn Wood Middle School, located directly across the street from the house, was placed on lockdown.

Investigators say Lannon and Anaglate eventually exited the property and were arrested after they initially denied requests from police to surrender.

Two loaded ghost guns were found during a search of the property, according to investigators, as well as ghost gun manufacturing equipment.

"Getting these weapons off our streets, the subjects who possess them and the equipment used for manufacturing these guns in a huge win for our community and neighboring communities," Chief Joseph Gabe Jr. said in a Facebook post. "We are dedicated to keeping our residents safe."

Lannon and Anaglate have both been charged, according to authorities.